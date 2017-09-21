Emergent Releases Corporate & Estate Manager Version 14 with over 400 Improvements

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --Integrating over a dozen new features, over 300 updates, and numerous bug fixes, Emergent changes the game for an already useful tool. Creating phenomenal advantages using simplicity as a working principle, Corporate & Estate Manager Version 14 brings users up to speed. The widely-popular four-in-one management product for lawyers adds hundreds of government form updates in this new rollout. With an expanding content library, the solution now has well over a thousand government forms. Corporate Manager ET remains the most comprehensive entity management system for lawyers and in-house counsel. Not to be minimized, features like automatic reminders, online filing, wizards, virtual minute books, supported jurisdictions, and import tools are still at the crux of the software's benefits and reduce common tasks from hours to mere minutes.



With speed and simplicity in tow, the four arms of the Corporate & Estate Manager software product are all fed by a centralized rolodex feature. Information need only to be entered once, and it's immediately available throughout the four legal practice areas. The Corporate & Estate Manager tackles corporate law, the drafting of wills, estate management, and estate accounting.



"With each new version, we add features to one of the four modules within the suite. We also take the opportunity to fix some of the inevitable bugs that occur when you have a law software product as comprehensive as this one is. This version supports bug fixes which translate into higher productivity down the line," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.



Noted as one of the most extensive corporate records management software products in North America, Emergent is on point. The solution's features include the generation and maintenance of minute book documents via the industry favorite, Virtual Minute Book module within the Legal Kiosk™. The Corporate & Estate Manager utilizes wizards to form, organize, amalgamate/merge and maintain Director, Officer, and Shareholder information. It also automates the generation of task-oriented documents such as annuals, organizations, and renewals among others.



For more information visit the www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. Some products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website: www.emergent.ca