Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --The much-anticipated NoticeConnect integration is now available on Emergent. Through Canada's industry-leading Estate Administration software, Emergent customers can now publish a complete Notice to Creditors with a simple click a button. It's just that easy because, to facilitate the process, the integration allows NoticeConnect to apply information that is already contained within Emergent's Estate Administration software. With time-saving aptitude, the agile software then automatically transmits the completed form to NoticeConnect for review before posting it. Those who make use of the service through Emergent's Estate Administration software also receive a discount from NoticeConnect for every posted notice. To that end, Emergent will offer multiple fifteen-minute webinars to showcase how easy it is to post a Notice to Creditors and how their platform is more cost-efficient than posting directly on NoticeConnect's site. The webinars are slated for:



March 24, 2020 at 11am EST

March 26, 2020 at 1pm EST

April 8, 2020 at 11am EST



"Our goal has always been to make estate administration easier than ever before. We're here to help estate professionals with each of their administrative tasks," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent. "NoticeConnect, like Emergent, has moved with the digital age to utilize the power of the Internet to navigate effectively through a process for administrators that was once costly and daunting."



To obtain the most comprehensive coverage possible, posting a Notice to Creditors through Emergent's integration with NoticeConnect ensures the posting is visible in web searches and social media alike, offering a substantial cost-saving alternative to advertising in newspapers. Due to the new integration with Emergent, now the cost per posting is even less.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



