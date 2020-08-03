Emergent Ups the Ante on Customer Convenience with DocuSign Addition to the Legal Kiosk™

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2020 --Creating a one-stop-shop for the finalization of documentation, Emergent has added DocuSign to the Legal Kiosk™. Nixing the time-consuming process of scanning and uploading signed documents, the new feature further liberates office staff and the clients they serve. By way of the Virtual Minute Book, law firms can now upload finalized documents to the Legal Kiosk and start a simple process. As easy as one, two, three, staff simply identify who is slated to sign, and the system routes the final document for signatures, then places the fully signed document in the desired minute book tab within the cloud-based software.



Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent, said of the new addition to his company's widely-valued software, "Our mission is clear. We endeavor to create methods that allow law firms to increase their profitability by decreasing the amount of redundancy that often cripples staff with tedious daily tasks. Partnering with the industry standard for gathering and electronically applying signatures is an excellent way to do just that. Emergent is delighted to make this invaluable feature available to our customers."



The Legal Kiosk's new DocuSign feature will not only obtain and apply an electronic signature to documents; it will keep users updated on progress as signatures occur. It will also keep users abreast when fully-signed materials are placed in the appropriate section of the Legal Kiosk.



