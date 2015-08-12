Emerging Online Binary Options Trading Platform Trades Capital Announces the Launch of Free Mobile Application

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --Tradescapital.com is delighted to announce the launch of their binary options mobile trading application. This mobile app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Trades Capital is a recently launched online trading platform that has already gained the attention of the trading enthusiasts around the world. The primary objective of Tradescapital.com is to assist traders make a profit regardless of their skill and knowledge. With this goal, the company offers a wide range of resources that have already helped many aspiring brokers. The launch of Trades Capital mobile app will undoubtedly make life easier for their rapidly expanding clientele.



With the ever increasing popularity of Smartphones, mobile apps have become an extremely important component of the business world. In this changing market scenario, it is extremely important for a home-based trader to make the transition to becoming a mobile binary options trader. This is exactly what the new Trades Capital mobile app will allow them to do. Using this app, traders will be able to monitor their positions round-the-clock regardless of where they are. Without remaining glued to their computer, these users will be able to remain focused on their work while doing several other things throughout the day.



Talking about the launch of the company's new mobile application, the CEO of Tradescapital.com Paul Heyward said, "This is certainly a great step forward for us and we have no doubt that this mobile application will make binary options trading easy like never before. Download the app today, and see how it works wonders for you."



The traders at Trades Capital have the freedom to choose from a wide range of trading instruments. Members signing up for auto trading can choose from three risk profiles to fit their investment strategy. One of the most noteworthy features of Tradescapital.com is its education centre that features videos, eBooks, trading strategy, fundamental and technical analysis, binary courses as well as research methods that can help binary brokers gain a competitive edge over others. To ensure safety and security of funds, Trades Capital holds all funds in segregated accounts. Moreover, the company deploys the most up to date SSL technology to protect their clients' funds and identity.



To download Trades Capital mobile application, please visit https://www.tradescapital.com/



About Trades Capital

Trades Capital has developed an advanced online platform that connects the casual investor to capital markets beyond the borders of the past. This area was considered by many people as a complex market and reserved only for professionals. Trades Capital offers a user-friendly interface, and it takes just a few minutes to master this trading platform.