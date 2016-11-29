Emerging Portland Wood Vendor Teams Up with Third-Generation Family End-Grain Flooring Business

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --Stumptown Woods now offers a unique material for feature walls, paneling, and flooring applications. The new product is called "Rose Garden Wood", and is made from waste generated from Kaswell's end grain and edge grain manufacturing. Rose Garden Wood is sustainable, reusing wood pieces that would otherwise go unused. The unique look of the many wood species together is outstanding. "The Kaswell family business has inspired us here at Stumptown Woods," says Don Bagwell, Vice President of Sales at Stumptown. "Their end grain and edge grain materials are undeniably unique".



We are continually looking to expand our product line, with niche, responsible, and unique woods, like those at Kaswell Flooring Systems. We believe our new Rose Garden Wood will be a winner alongside our other Stumptown Woods."



About Stumptown Woods

Based in Portland, Oregon, Stumptown Woods took its name from the city's nickname that was given in 1847. During a period of phenomenal growth for Portland, the locals had to make new roads by clearing heavily forested areas of trees and did not have the resources to remove the stumps, so they left them in place. The stumps eventually became a solution instead of a nuisance, when locals realized they could whitewash the stumps and use them as convenient stepping "stones" (woods) to avoid mud and other unhip things.



The company acknowledges that people spend 90% of their time indoors. Thus, Stumptown Woods was created through recognizing the rapid growth and importance of the built environment. They wanted to be the solution for problems that architects and designers face. In doing so, they help them create the buildings that are distinctive, hip, convenient and innovative, and of course void of any mud and with plenty of wood.



Stumptownwoods.com is available for Architects and Design professionals to reach out for samples, for help regarding questions related to the wood materials industry, and to provide wood material for commercial projects.



