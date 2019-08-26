Emily Heart Jewelry Offering Free Delivery Services Worldwide for Personalized Jewelry

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2019 --At Emily Heart Jewelry, customers can choose from an entire selection of beautiful jewelry, from trendy pieces to classic pieces which they or their loved ones can enjoy wearing for a very long time. These treasured pieces come at affordable prices as well, and now, Emily Heart Jewelry offers free worldwide delivery services too.



Jewelry has always been a classic statement of love and affection between two people who treasure each other, whether it's an engagement ring, a beautiful bracelet, a gorgeous and unique pair of earrings, or other items. With the right piece of jewelry, anyone can make an occasion or event even more special – be it a birthday, an anniversary, a baby's birth, graduation, or even just a simple token of appreciation or understanding.



At Emily Heat Jewelry, anyone looking for the best piece of jewelry for themselves or their loved ones can certainly find what they are looking for – and these pieces are not just wonderfully-made and crafted, they can be personalized with a symbol or the wearer's name as well. When it comes to necklaces, for example, Emily Heart Jewelry has an entire collection which includes animal necklaces, fashion necklaces, infinity necklaces, name necklaces, pendants, photo necklaces, and vintage necklaces. The bracelet selection at Emily Heart is extensive as well, and it features not just engraved bracelets but also fashion bracelets, love bracelets, and mother bracelets.



And now, Emily Heart Jewelry proudly confirms that it also offers free shipping and delivery worldwide, so any customer can ship the personalized jewelry of their choice to virtually any worldwide location. Aside from this, Emily Heart Jewelry also features a 'summer sale' collection, which includes a stunning array of jewelry and pieces such as double heart rings, two-name silver rings, silver name necklaces, gold-plated and rose gold name necklaces, crown name necklaces, star photo necklaces, and a lot more.



One of the most popular products in the Emily Heart Jewelry collection is its gold-plated signature name necklace, which is now available for the lowest price of $47.95, down from its original price of $115.95. The necklace features the wearer's name in a signature style, and customers can also opt for the rose gold or sterling silver version. Chain lengths can also vary from 14 inches to 32 inches, and customers can include numbers aside from letters as well.



About Emily Heart Jewelry

Emily Heart Jewelry is a specialist in stunning personalized jewelry of all kinds, from bracelets to rings to necklaces, earrings, men's jewelry, and more. The site offers continuous sales and discounts, and it provides free jewelry delivery services worldwide as well. For the best personalized jewelry online, visit the Emily Heat Jewelry website.