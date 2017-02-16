Eminence Ensemble Announces the Forbidden Fruit Tour

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2017 --March is going to be a big month for Eminence Ensemble, the prog-jam sextet from Boulder, Colorado. Eminence Ensemble has just announced their Forbidden Fruit Tour, beginning on March 2nd and ending on March 17th, including shows in Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. For the tour finale, Eminence Ensemble is presenting their debut appearance at The Ogden Theatre in Denver, supporting TAUK and Greener Grounds for a very special St. Patrick's Day celebration. Eminence Ensemble has been hard at work since the New Year, writing new music with recent addition, Taylor Frederick. The band is exploring new heights of improvisation, developing very unique set-lists every single night. Expect new, unheard material being debuted on this run!



In anticipation of the Forbidden Fruit Tour, Eminence Ensemble released their "Best of 2016, Live!" compilation, which includes the band's favorite recordings from all over the country in 2016, including the debut of new guitarist Taylor Frederick.



To hear the album for FREE, head over to http://www.soundcloud.com/eminenceensemble



March 2nd: Park City, UT at OP Rockwell

March 3rd: Jackson, WY at Town Square Tavern

March 4th: Pocatello, ID at Partnuef Valley Brewing

March 5th: Idaho Falls, ID at The Gem

March 8th: Boise, ID at Tom Grainey's

March 10th: Richland, WA at Emerald of Siam

March 11th: Portland, OR at The Goodfoot

March 12th: Seattle, WA at Nectar Lounge

March 17th: Denver, CO at The Ogden Theatre*



+including St. Patrick's Day show with TAUK



*w/TAUK and Greener Grounds



