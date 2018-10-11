Eminent Domain Attorney Clint Schumacher Joins Dawson & Sodd

Corsicana, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --The Texas eminent domain law firm of Dawson & Sodd, LLP is pleased to welcome a new ally in our fight to protect landowners' rights in Texas. Clint Schumacher recently joined the firm as a partner, bringing more than 20 years of experience as an eminent domain attorney, extensive litigation skills, a keen eye for detail in complex cases, and a dedication to excellence that sets him apart from his peers.



"We couldn't be more excited to add Clint to our already impressive list of trial attorneys. We believe Clint brings a unique perspective to the firm and will enable us to fight for Texas landowners with an even stronger team of property rights' advocates," says Jody McSpadden, managing partner of Dawson & Sodd, LLP.



Eminent Domain Experience



In more than two decades of legal practice, Schumacher has represented property owners big and small who faced losing their land because of public projects. He has extensive experience in cases involving condemnation for highway projects and has built a reputation for both working with condemning authorities to try to minimize the impact of these projects while also aggressively pursuing maximum compensation for the landowner.



Schumacher continually seeks to advance his already impressive litigation skills. He studies and practices the art of effective advocacy, consults with leading trial and jury consultants, and listens to past jurors discuss their experiences.



Before joining Dawson & Sodd, Schumacher represented regional toll authorities and mass-transit authorities in some of the largest projects in north and east Texas, which gives him a unique perspective of how these authorities approach eminent domain cases when representing landowners.



Beyond the Courtroom



Eminent domain law is a passion for Schumacher both inside and outside the courtroom. He hosts The Eminent Domain Podcast, which offers informative discussions of all aspects of eminent domain, reaches listeners throughout the U.S. and in several other countries, and was honored by JD Supra as one of the most influential real estate related podcasts for 2017-18.



He is also a popular speaker on the topic of eminent domain law who is often called to speak to industry professionals, other lawyers and law students around the U.S. Just this year, Schumacher has been a presented at numerous events, including the Hospitality Law Conference in Houston and the CLE International Eminent Domain Seminar – Texas Superconference in Austin.



Professional Honors & Community Involvement



Schumacher has received numerous professional honors and is proud to enjoy a high level of community involvement. He has been selected for inclusion in the Texas Super Lawyers (2014 to 2018) and Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2011) lists. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© (2015-2017).



He is a member of the Texas State High School Coaches Association, and since 2016, he has served as football coach for Trinity Christiandemy.



About Dawson & Sodd, LLP

Dawson & Sodd, LLP is an eminent domain law firm in Texas that focuses only on representing landowners in property rights disputes and condemnation cases. The attorneys at Dawson & Sodd combine a unique blend of skills, experience, grit, and determination to handle all types of eminent domain cases.



The firm has handled cases involving virtually every kind of property, ranging from commercial, office, and industrial buildings, raw development land, convenience stores, hotels, active sand and gravel mines, oil and gas leases, water rights, natural gas processing sites, and recreational, farm, or ranch land.



If your property has been targeted for eminent domain, contact us today. We represent landowners throughout the state.