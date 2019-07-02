Corsicana, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Texas eminent domain law firm Dawson & Sodd is pleased to welcome Hayley Ailshie Nanasi, who is joining our firm as an associate attorney.



Prior to joining Dawson & Sodd, Ms. Nanasi spent nearly 10 years representing solely landowners in eminent domain, condemnation, inverse condemnation, zoning, and land use matters and was chosen as a Texas Rising Star in 2019. She has represented landowners in over 90 roadway takings, takings for powerlines, waterlines, and other acquisitions.



"I am excited and proud to be joining Dawson & Sodd to practice alongside the best eminent domain attorneys in Texas and continuing to fight for Texas landowners whose property rights are being taken by the government," Ms. Nanasi said.



Ms. Nanasi is a proud member of the American Bar Association, the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and Commercial Real Estate Women of Dallas (CREW), volunteers as a big sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and sits on the board of Raising Oak Cliff, a community and educational nonprofit.



"We are happy to welcome Hayley to the firm and look forward to her continued commitment to representing landowners in takings cases," said Jody Sodd McSpadden, partner at Dawson & Sodd.



About Dawson & Sodd

Dawson & Sodd, LLP is an eminent domain law firm in Texas that focuses only on helping landowners, never government entities. The attorneys at Dawson & Sodd combine a unique blend of skills, experience, grit, and determination to handle all types of eminent domain cases.



The firm has handled cases involving virtually every kind of property, ranging from commercial, office, and industrial buildings, raw development land, convenience stores, mines, oil and gas leases, water rights, natural gas processing sites, and recreational, farm, or ranch land.



