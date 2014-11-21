Emotional Health Lowered by Genital Herpes Stigma; the CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Genital herpes is associated with a strong stigma. This stigma has a significant, negative impact on an individual’s social and self perception. This is a difficult stigma to overcome. Dr. Foster and colleagues wrote that the more people experience the stigma, the more unhappy they feel. (1) Dr. Foster is from the University of New Brunswick in Canada. The American Sexual Health Association notes that “while the emotional issues that accompany a diagnosis should be addressed, it is important not to overstate them nor assume everyone will respond in the same manner. While some people are shocked,’ ‘angry,’ and ‘upset,’ by an initial diagnosis … not everyone is angry and miserable … once a person has been educated about the virus, and has lived with the infection for some time, they’re likely to have a different emotional outlook.” The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) believes that helping people to feel empowered by boosting their immune system can improve their mental outlook. One way to do this is to take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. By helping the immune system to target the latent HSV, individuals proactively take a step in a positive direction.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses.



To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



As a result of the stigma associated with genital herpes, people may stop having sex for a short time, or altogether. “…people may experience a decrease in their sex drive and an avoidance of sexual situations due to anxiety about telling potential partners. (3)



“There is still no cure for avoiding the delicate topic with your partner. The disease is potentially contagious before or after noticeable outbreaks, and condoms are less protective than against AIDS, since genital herpes also spreads through skin contact. (4)



“People don’t have to live with the stigma of genital herpes. Studies have shown that when HSV symptoms are reduced, psychological symptoms tend to disappear. (3) We therefore recommend that individuals with a herpes infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these antiviral supplements was found to reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.” – Greg Bennett



What other treatments are currently available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) As noted above, there are also the natural anti-HSV remedies, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) Foster LR1, Byers ES. Predictors of the Sexual Well-being of Individuals Diagnosed with Herpes and Human Papillomavirus. Arch Sex Behav. 2014 Nov 19.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(3) The psychological impact of genital herpes stigma. Published in January 2011.



(4) Overcoming the Stigma of Herpes – The New York Times. Published on May 26, 2010.