EMP Scientific Tackles One of the Key Issues in Modern Medicine - Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --EMP Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter for the Life Science industry in Germany and across Europe. Connected to a network of offices all over the world EMP Scientific DE provides expert support to both individuals and organisations across Germany in locations from Berlin and Frankfurt to Hamburg, Cologne and Munich. Pharmacovigilance is a burgeoning area with significant potential in Europe and is a market that continues to grow.



Globally, forecasts identify that the pharmacovigilance market is on a track to significant growth, due to increase at a rate of 12.8 % to 2026. It is an area of Life Sciences that is crucial, not just for the businesses working within the sector but also consumers who interact with it. Critically, it is estimated that around half of all medicines are not prescribed, sold or dispensed properly and around 50% of consumers don't take those medicines properly.



These statistics demonstrate the urgency of many of the roles within this industry as well as the potential that exists for building stellar pharmacovigilance careers in Germany. "EMP Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality pharmacovigilance jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The team at EMP Scientific supports individuals all over Germany who are looking to influence and excel in this exciting field. Roles exist in all major cities across the country, including Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Berlin and Hamburg. The team at EMP Scientific works with a range of businesses within the life sciences industry, including those tackling the most pressing issues and taking the most innovative approach to problem solving in this vitally important sector. As a result, the firm now has robust relationships with top scientists, physicians, advisors, engineers and directors in the Life Sciences industry. This is combined with a wealth of experience connecting these key people with the right talent to help expand existing organisations and pioneer new and innovative solutions.



The primary role for EMP Scientific is to make recruitment into the Life Sciences sector, and in particular pharmacovigilance careers in Germany, simpler and more effective. This is something that the team is achieving through the use of innovative recruitment technology and exceptional training, as well as establishing an extensive network across Germany, from Cologne to Frankfurt and Berlin. The goal is to reimagine recruitment for the Life Sciences sector so that it enables firms to pinpoint the right talent, quickly and efficiently, and individuals to start defining satisfying and inspiring careers that could help to change the boundaries of what the sector can do.



