Emparion Offers $500 Discount for New Defined Benefit & Cash Balance Plans

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --Emparion, a leading provider of cash balance plans and other defined benefit plans, is offering a $500 discount for new cash balance plans that are set-up by December 15, 2019.



Cash balances plans are a favored retirement strategy for business owners. Emparion tailors their plans for their clients' businesses. Many of their clients contribute in excess of $100,000 into plans and are able to get a tax deduction for all contributions. Cash balance plans are great solutions for business owners looking to supercharge retirement savings.



"We understand that cash balance plans offer great retirement and tax planning solutions for many high-income business owners. The IRS deadline to set-up a plan is December 31st, 2019. We know that year-end can be a busy time for many people, us included. As a result, we are offering a $500 discount for business owners who want to establish a plan before December 15th, " said Paul Sundin, CPA, and CEO of Emparion.



As part of their services, Emparion provides free cash balance plan structuring. Once they have some basic information about their clients' business, they provide a custom plan illustration and design. For new clients they provide the following:



- Free design and custom cash balance plan;

- Establishing all plan documents and IRS EIN;

- Comprehensive review of plan by their actuary; and

- Communication of structure with CPA and financial advisor.



At Emparion, they know that retirement planning is not easy. They also know that most CPAs and financial advisors don't understand how cash balance plans work. They offer strategic tax and financial planning to their clients. Their goal is to reduce their clients' tax liabilities and help them turbo charge their retirement. Call them today at 1-844-340-1000.



About Emparion

Emparion is a leading provider of cash balance plans and other retirement solutions. They are a third-party administrator. They are not financial advisors, investment manager, or insurance agents. They offer defined benefit plans, cash balance plans, solo 401ks and other retirement structures. Call today at 1-844-340-1000. For more information, visit http://www.emparion.com.



Disclaimer:

Please consult a registered investment advisor before making any investment.

The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Emparion or Paul Sundin, CPA. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product or service.

This is not a solicitation.



Contact:

Paul Sundin, CPA

paul@emparion.com

1-844-340-1000