Empathy and Anti-Bullying Nonprofit, Children Mending Hearts, Is Taking the World by Storm -- Storm Reid

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Children Mending Hearts (CMH), an educational nonprofit teaching empathy through the arts, founded by director Lysa Heslov and Academy Award-winning director and producer Grant Heslov, has announced that actress and founder of the youth empowerment foundation Bamazing Storm Reid ("A Wrinkle in Time," "Euphoria," "When They See Us," and "The Bravest Knight") as Educational Ambassador.



In this new role, Storm Reid will have a direct connection with CMH students across the country who are part of the "Empathy Rocks in the U.S.A." curriculum. Each lesson will come with a message from Reid, encouraging them to "Bamazing."



Reid will also help CMH on its search for stories of kids who have been incredible and inspiring in their own communities. Reid will ask students for video submissions to be sent to CMH, and at the end of the school year, a winner will be selected. The winner(s) will then have the opportunity to meet Storm, and be recognized for the work they've done and for empowering themselves to spread empathy.



"We are so excited for this partnership," said CMH founder Lysa Heslov. "Storm has been incredibly outspoken about wanting to inspire kids, and we can't think of a better role model for these young empathy rockstars."



About Children Mending Hearts

Founded in 2008 by filmmakers Lysa and Grant Heslov, Children Mending Hearts is dedicated to combating bullying and intolerance by inspiring empathy in children through art and service-learning programs. Their programs are nation-wide, and organization believes that teaching children to understand and relate to others is essential to creating a more engaged, inclusive and just society. For more information, visit www.childrenmendinghearts.org