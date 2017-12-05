Empire Investigation LLC Carries out Criminal Defense Investigation in Mount Pleasant and Youngstown

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Reports state that nearly 10,000 people in the United States are often wrongfully convicted of serious crimes every year. In the absence of proper investigation, there are many innocent people who have to spend a considerable amount of time behind bars. That should never happen to anyone, and that is where Empire Investigation LLC comes into the picture. Established in 1982, this agency offers a wide range of investigative services. They have helped deliver the right justice to many people who have been convicted of charges that they had never committed.



The expert private investigator in Mount Pleasant and Sharpsburg from Empire Investigation LLC can be trusted to do the job with perfection. They have the skills and the industry knowledge to investigate without facing much trouble. The one important thing about carrying out an investigation is to maintain and respect the privacy of the clients. Empire Investigation LLC has never disappointed any of their clients, and neither have they failed to deliver on their job.



Empire Investigation LLC believes in giving it all they have got to help their clients stay out of wrongful conviction. They believe that no legal issue is subject to one interpretation. That is why they offer the assistance of their experienced private investigators who can take a thorough look at the case to notice anything that would be helpful in fighting the case. Plus, they work with all high profile attorneys, forensic specialists, and additional experts from a variety of fields to bring additional evidence to the courtroom.



Get in touch with them today for a criminal defense investigation in Mount Pleasant and Youngstown. They can also assist with asset searches, handwriting analysis, domestic concerns, corporate investigations and more.



Call 800-860-6068 for more details.



