Empire Investigation LLC Employs Expert Private Investigators in Mount Pleasant and Morgantown

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2018 --Since 1982, Empire Investigation has been providing a comprehensive array of investigative services. Their award-winning commitment to excellence and customer service has earned them an international reputation based on their experience and success. The company employs expert private investigators in Mount Pleasant and Morgantown who can help clients achieve strategic objectives through analysis, intelligence, and problem-solving.



The team of experts is adept at designing, producing and selling state-of-the-art technical equipment for investigations, corporate threat analysis and detection, and surveillance. For years, they have been serving individuals and corporations ranging from fortune 500 to small businesses. Their innovative expertise is also utilized by TV shows, government agencies, and police departments.



The investigators are trained in getting sensitive information from a reliable source for their clients. Over the years, the company has worked on over 10,000 assignments in over 20 countries. They have an excellent track record of delivering high-quality intelligence services. Under the guidance of Robert Kresson, the founder, and CEO, specialized teams are employed to achieve the objectives of the client. Considering the sensitive nature of the work involved, the investigators are not individually identified, but their credentials can be obtained upon request.



At Empire Investigation, the experts are professional and confidential while executing their client's needs. They use the advanced technology to gather information to deal with crimes such as industrial espionage, theft, fraud, and embezzlement. They have a great track record of saving many corporations millions of dollars in lost revenues and stolen secrets. Besides, they also help clients get favorable judgments in domestic classes in domestic disputes such as alimony, hidden assets, and custody.



Some of the services they provide include asset searches, computer forensics, cell phone forensics, international services, hidden video cameras, domestic concerns, litigation support, corporate investigations, criminal defense, child custody, handwriting analysis, and more.



About Empire Investigation LLC

