Empire Investigation LLC Offers the Best Asset Investigator in Morgantown and Youngstown Pennsylvania Services

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Empire Investigation LLC. specializes in high-tech surveillance equipment that has been functioning since 1982. The highly experienced team members of the company produce, design, and sell high-tech technical equipment for investigations, surveillance, and corporate threat analysis and detection. This inventive skill has been used by TV shows, individuals, police departments, government agencies, and top MNC's and small businesses. The expert team from Empire Investigation LLC. complete on site-consultations and installations for clients both on the national level and across the world.



Among the various types of services that the company offers, it specializes in providing an asset investigator in Morgantown and Youngstown Pennsylvania. Empire Investigation LLC. is familiar with a number of methods and their investigators can help support the client's objectives with their skill and international network. The experienced investigators within the company can obtain the sensitive information that is required. Empire Investigation LLC. has worked on more than 10,000 assignments in close to twenty countries offering sophisticated, high quality, discreet and responsive risk consulting and intelligence services. The founder and CEO of the company Robert Kresson have several years of experience in this field.



Apart from offering asset investigator services, the company also offers other types of services such as forensic computer recovery, electronic eavesdropping detection, security threat assessment, custom-made hidden cameras and video surveillance and technical surveillance countermeasure (debugging).



To know more about the services that a private investigator in Mount Pleasant and Youngstown offers or to schedule an appointment with the experts here; one can straightaway call on 412-921-4046. The company can also be reached at the toll-free number which is 1-800-860-6068. The experts here are always ready to assist the clients.



About Empire Investigation LLC.

Empire Investigation LLC. is a well-known investigative services company. The company specializes in Background Investigation, Asset Searches, Computer Forensics & Cell Phone and more.