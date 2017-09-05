Empire Investigators Are Leaders in Offering TSCM in Morgantown and Youngstown

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Empire Investigation LLC can help their clients' protect themselves in two ways. One is by securing communications and following safe practices. Empire Investigation LLC offers the best secure communications and technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM) engineering in the industry. They back it up with the security training, consulting and know-how to keep their clients' company secrets safe. They strive to offer the best to their clients', and that is the reason why they have gone the extra mile to ensure the excellence of their TSCM procedures, through added expense and licensing to align themselves with Ross Engineering, Inc., the premier TSCM group. They carry out countermeasures one way, the Ross way, the right way. The company's emphasis is always on the corporate threat. The TSCM teams regularly travel throughout the United States and abroad. Also, they have affiliates worldwide in such places as Hong Kong and Buenos Aires. They believe in satisfying the client in every possible way and are always prepared to go wherever their clients' require them to be.



At Empire Investigation LLC, the countermeasure teams consist of experienced professional technicians. All of them boast of real field experience, not just classrooms, and technical journals and this is what makes a substantial difference when protecting corporate information. Theories are one thing, but it is their hard-earned experience that separates the team at Empire Investigation LLC from the competition. Being a noted name in offering TSCM in Morgantown and Youngstown, the company follows whatever it needs to keep their goodwill intact. Apart from the formal training, the technicians all undergo specialized Ross Engineering training. The company also evaluates the latest professional and consumer products that may pose threats or concerns.



From asset searches to residue drug testing to litigation support and corporate investigations in Erie and Canonsburg, the company offers all.



Call 800-860-6068 or visit http://www.empireinv.com/ for more details.



About Empire Investigation LLC

Established in 1982, Empire Investigation LLC is one company that offers a wide range of services under a single banner. From TSCM in Morgantown and Youngstown, to asset searches and corporate investigations in Erie and Canonsburg, they offer all services within budget and on time.