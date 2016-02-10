EMPOWER Student Information System Adds Keck Graduate Institute to Portfolio of Distinguished Clients

Bingham Farms, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --EMPOWER Student Information System, a robust academic management program, announced that its newest client is Keck Graduate Institute. The educational institution will use the EMPOWER system to streamline its business processes.



Keck Graduate Institute opted into the new cloud solution following an intensive review of the student information system market. Through the review process, the educational institution found that EMPOWER met all of its support needs in academic management. By implementing EMPOWER, Keck Graduate Institute will be able to utilize the student information system to conduct a wide range of operational tasks.



"Keck Graduate Institute is excited to utilize EMPOWER as a way to more effectively oversee the many services we provide for students," said Jason Campbell, associate vice president of business and finance for Keck Graduate Institute. "We believe that the out-of-the-box cloud solution EMPOWER provides will allow us to significantly improve the efficiency of our business processes, improve the transfer of and access to critical business data within the institution and serve as a valuable tool in supporting the growth of Keck Graduate Institute at a competitive price point."



EMPOWER is designed to assist colleges and universities with day-to-day management of the countless moving parts involved in academic administration. Through the student information system, Keck Graduate Institute will be able to more efficiently oversee key operations areas such as student recruitment, admissions, financial aid, records and registration and degree audit.



Keck Graduate Institute is the newest member of the Claremont College consortium and a leading higher education institution dedicated to research and advancement of life sciences. Following the program's initial setup and training process, Keck Graduate Institute's EMPOWER system is expected to go live in June.



"We look forward to working with Keck Graduate Institute to enhance its academic management processes," said Robert Brender, president of EMPOWER Student Information System. "EMPOWER understands that universities and colleges require support that is immediate, centralized and secure, and we deliver on our mission by providing a comprehensive system that meets this need."



About EMPOWER Student Information System

EMPOWER is a fully integrated student information system that meets the management needs of colleges and universities. Its modular design supports ease and efficiency in recruitment, admissions, records and registration, degree audit, financial aid, alumni relations and much more. EMPOWER's Oracle database offers the industry's best security. It allows institutional data to be stored in one central location, where it can be managed, updated and accessed in real time. EMPOWER is available in the cloud or as a self-hosted option based on technical needs. The full EMPOWER package includes implementation, training, conversion, support, maintenance and ongoing updates.



For more information, please visit www.empowersis.com.