EMPOWER Student Information System Adds Oakland University School of Nursing to Client Portfolio

Bingham Farms, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --EMPOWER Student Information System, an academic management program used by colleges and universities across the world, including schools in the United States, Bahamas, Pakistan and Dubai, announced that Oakland University School of Nursing has joined its growing list of clients. The school will use the EMPOWER system to help it meet academic and accreditation needs in an increasingly competitive market.



Oakland University School of Nursing selected EMPOWER from a growing number of information systems designed to aid colleges and universities in managing a large volume of complex data. The school determined that EMPOWER would be the most comprehensive and efficient program in terms of meeting its school-wide student information needs while also allowing for effective integration with existing systems.



"EMPOWER was the best option for us, and for our multiple academic and accreditation needs," said Gary Moore, interim dean of Oakland University School of Nursing. "Not only did we require software that could seamlessly integrate within the university's existing student information system, but we also needed easy-to-navigate software to process and track myriad functions, such as an automated process to quickly admit students, document mandated student health requirements, provide convenient evaluative components for students and faculty and other unique reporting needs. EMPOWER has delivered."



Through its use of modular design, EMPOWER is able to help college and university clients like Oakland University School of Nursing with the efficient and intuitive management of a vast range of administrative tasks, including recruitment, admissions, recordkeeping, registration, degree audit, financial aid, billing and receivables, alumni relations and much more.



Located in Rochester, Mich., Oakland University School of Nursing is the largest state-supported nursing program in the state, with 1,648 undergraduate and 236 graduate students currently enrolled. The school's philosophy is centered on the discipline's understanding of empirical, aesthetic, ethical and personal knowledge, and its degree programs are accredited by the Council on Collegiate Nursing Education.



"EMPOWER is excited to welcome Oakland University School of Nursing into our growing network of university clients," said Robert Brender, president of EMPOWER Student Information System. "Our goal is to help our clients by providing an information management system that is comprehensive and responsive to the changing needs of departments throughout the colleges and universities we serve. We are pleased to have been chosen to help Oakland University School of Nursing better serve its students, faculty, administration and alumni."



EMPOWER is a fully integrated student information system that meets the management needs of colleges and universities. Its modular design supports ease and efficiency in recruitment, admissions, records and registration, degree audit, financial aid, alumni relations and much more. EMPOWER's Oracle database offers the industry's best security. It allows institutional data to be stored in one central location, where it can be managed, updated and accessed in real time. EMPOWER is available in the cloud or as a self-hosted option based on technical needs. The full EMPOWER package includes implementation, training, conversion, support, maintenance and ongoing updates.



