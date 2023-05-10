Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2023 --The Executive Woman offers three distinct ways to connect with strong and successful women. First, they have created a private community to provide a safe space for women to share ideas, engage in meaningful discussions, and network with like-minded individuals.



Second, The Executive Woman Podcast will share the lived experiences, dreams, and challenges of executive women. Finally, the newsletter is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry.



In addition to the three ways for women to connect with each other, The Executive Woman has also established an advisory board of amazing, strong, successful women of diverse backgrounds, nationalities, abilities and races. This board ensures that all voices are heard and represented.



Barbie Winterbottom is committed to supporting all executive women, and believes that The Executive Woman is the perfect platform for building meaningful relationships and finding the support needed to succeed. For more information, visit barbiewinterbottom.com.



About Barbie Winterbottom

Barbie Winterbottom, an HR and Talent Acquisition expert with over 20 years of experience in leadership and people, is taking the business world by storm. After her job was eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbie saw an opportunity to lean into her dream and passion and launched the Business of HR, a boutique consulting firm offering services including Coaching, Consulting, Speaking and giving back to the HR and community. In 2022, she and her business partner, Sam Eaton, launched the Hiring Squad, offering customized recruitment strategy, branding, training, and more. With her sixth sense of quickly identifying the root cause of an issue, Barbie is transforming the business world and helping others reach their full potential.