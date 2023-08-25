Empowering the Next Generation: Pixlr's Back to School Campaign Merges Education with AI-Powered Design Tools

United States, United States -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2023 --Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), the leading photo-editing software, announces its special Back to School campaign set to kick off on August 25th, and extending through September 11, 2023. Offering much more than mere photo editing, Pixlr is stepping up to provide the future generation of creators by encompassing design and animation capabilities through its intuitive One-Click functions, all powered by advanced AI.



Pixlr stands out not merely as an editing platform, but as a force for educational empowerment, merging creativity with technology. As the world leans heavily into digital integration, Pixlr's Back to School promotion endeavors to equip the next generation of students and educators with AI-powered design tools, vital for modern learning.



Education today demands a harmonization of technology and creativity. In recognizing this shift, Pixlr extends its AI-driven design and photo editing tools to become an integral pillar of modern education. By equipping learners and educators with an accessible and easy-to-use platform, the creation of engaging, professional-looking projects becomes a breeze. From visual presentations to dynamic design assignments, Pixlr is the silent academic partner in every student's backpack.



But the Back to School campaign is not just about tools—it's about accessibility. With a compelling offer of a 40% savings, Pixlr aims to close the tech literacy gap, ensuring that every student, irrespective of their socio-economic background, can access premium design tools. No student should be left behind in the digital revolution, and Pixlr is steadfast in making tech literacy within reach for all.



The integration of Pixlr into academic landscapes isn't novel. Innovative educators have been weaving Pixlr into their teaching strategies, making classes more interactive, visual, and engaging. Simultaneously, students are leveraging Pixlr for diverse purposes—from class assignments to creative projects and building impressive portfolios. With this campaign, Pixlr hopes to amplify these stories, inspiring more to embrace the fusion of tech and education.



"Pixlr's commitment to enhancing digital literacy, especially for the budding generation, is unwavering. Our Back to School campaign is a testament to this promise, bridging the gap between technology and education," said Pixlr founder Ola Sevandersson.



"Our campaign isn't just about providing access to premium tools; it's about fostering tech literacy and bridging the gap. Every student, regardless of their socio-economic background, deserves access to top-tier tech tools. That's what we aim to deliver with this campaign," said Simon Dayton, Learning & Development Director at Pixlr.



Starting from August 25th, through September 11th, educators, students, and users can avail of this special promotion, giving Pixlr for Education users an enticing opportunity to upgrade to Premium/Teams at a significant saving.



For more information about the Back to School campaign or to avail of the promotional offer, visit https://newsletter.pixlr.com/landing/Back-to-school-2023/.



About PIXLR

Pixlr was introduced in August 2008 to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. Pixlr is a freemium platform leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation. Pixlr is used by nearly 10 million users monthly, with its mobile apps having been downloaded more than 130 million times since launch.

About INMAGINE

INMAGINE is a creative ecosystem powered by design, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to make design smarter, faster, and easier for everyone by using artificial intelligence and data analytics to simplify the creative process. Our primary brands include 123RF.com, Pixlr.com, Designs.ai, Thehungryjpeg.com, Vectr.com, and Lovesvg.com

