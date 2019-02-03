Empowering Women at Times & Trends Academy Annual Fashion Show Artha 2019

Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2019 --India's Premium Vocational Ed-Tech Training Academy Times & Trends Academy is all set to present yet another mega Fashion Show on 25th January at Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity. Artha - An annual Fashion Show put together by talented designers of Times & Trends Academy, will give an opportunity to witness the exclusive collection over a Grand Stage, prominent Celebrities, Elegant Models, Finest Designers and Jaw Dropping Garments. Inspired by today's Fashion and Vision for tomorrow's Vogue, TTA artha 2019 collection is cleaved into 10 sequences. The artha runway show offers selected upcoming designers a national platform to meet fashion media and industry guests.



With Fashion Domain mentored by Bollywood's Sensational Costume Designer Mr. Chandrakant Sonawane, artha 2019 is already talk in the town. Featuring more than 100 designers from various regions, the Fashion Show will showcase the latest collection of garments, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories. The whos-who of the Bollywood and Fashion Industry will be attending this event. Bollywood's Costume Designer Manasi Attarde, critically acclaimed Director Rima Amrapurkar,Scriptwriter, Director & Actor Mr. Kiran Yadnyopavit, Founder of A&i Forum Mr. Amit Danait, Creator of Sholay 3D Mr. Hemant Shinde. Mulshi Pattern and Dabang Fame Cinematographer Mr. Mahesh Limaye is also expected to be present in the event. This mega fashion event will also be blessed with presence of many leaders of Maharashtra.



Artha - a union of passionate minds this year stands for the radiant ladies who are empowering India each day. Inspired by the multifaceted Women, artha-2019 collection is a perfect blend of past, present, and future. Visually Hypnotic, timeless and sophisticated elegance is what this collection offers. Each dress is absolutely unique, both with regard to the design and the fabric. The runway will witness polished London where words fall short and will also be shrouded in an aura of mystery inspired by Aghori's. From the Indian Dice to the International Throne, TTA's artha Fashion show will showcase the game of conflict through the sequences. Promoting womanhood and gender equality, this collection also celebrates the creation of life through the mellow moods of nature. Artha 2019 will also display the Jewels of African land, Cambodian Royalty and the Persian Fashion aroma. The dresses exude solar radiance, feminine grace, and poise celebrating the silhouette of gender equality. Hence, Each collection includes men's wear with the power of telling a story never heard before.



Founder & Chairman Mr. Amit Agrawal said ' This year Times & Trends Academy is dedicating the Fashion Show towards the equality of life especially our women and hence, our designers have concentrated on both gender equality and also, life equality which is a wonderful combination of Past, Present and the surprising future. And TTA always believes that Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.'



A Multi-domain Academy Premium Vocational Ed-Tech Training Academy & Education Solutions Company, TTA is providing flagship training in popular domains like Fashion Designing, Fashion Styling, Fashion Design Business, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Event Management, Animation and VFX, Jewelry Design, Life Coaching and Image Makeover. With the world-class quality of education, TTA opens the door for Top Industry Experts across the nation. TTA focuses to provide sound technical knowledge to the students along with building their life skills; this allows a 360-degree development in the students and lets them achieve success in their careers. With seven centers all over Pune, one in Aurangabad & one in Guwahati, around 12,000-plus students have passed from TTA in the last 13 years. TTA is consistently working towards their aim to provide quality education to students and help them achieve peace of mind, financial freedom and a career for life.