EMPOWER's Clerkship Lottery Process Makes Scheduling Easier for Medical Clerkship Students

Bingham Farms, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --Recognizing the unique needs of medical schools and administrators, EMPOWER Student Information Systems has released its new Clerkship Lottery Process.



The cutting-edge software makes it much easier and less time-consuming for administrators to manage the schedules of medical students engaged in various clerkship settings. It drastically reduces or eliminates the need for manual interventions into this process, implementing a proven method within the context of the entire administrative system.



The result is a scheduling process that is clear, fair and transparent, while delivering convenient administrative reports, schedules and other outputs. Medical schools can thus ensure their students have met all necessary requirements and completed the relevant assessments as they pursue their degrees.



"We are very pleased to deliver this comprehensive scheduling solution to medical schools, which in the past have had to invest considerable time and resources into ensuring their students completed their clerkships and rotations," said Penelope Francis, Director of Marketing and Sales Development at EMPOWER. "The lottery process eliminates so many of the common administrative headaches for medical schools. It gives us great pride to expand our solution in such a meaningful way."



With the Clerkship Lottery Process, EMPOWER helps medical schools establish and maintain a fair and accurate system for placing students in clerkship departments, including emergency, surgical, pediatrics, psychiatry and more. It considers the complications presented by students' desired sequences, the demands and capacity of each clinical location and the varying lengths of different clerkships.



In developing the system, EMPOWER worked closely with several esteemed medical schools, including the U.S. Department of Defense's F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine.



About EMPOWER

The Clerkship Lottery Process is just the latest offering for medical schools from EMPOWER. For many years, the company has delivered a range of solutions, including admissions processes, specialized grading and assessments, specialized data collection and accreditation analysis tools. EMPOWER also provides a Medical School Professional Evaluation (MSPE), a final graduation document critical to securing the residencies that allow students to meet state licensing requirements.



"Medical schools continue to see increasing numbers of students engaging in new and expanded programs," said Francis. "We aim to make it easier for medical students to secure the clerkship opportunities they need at the locations and times they desire."



The Clerkship Lottery Process is now available as part of EMPOWER's complete software solution for medical schools.



To learn more, visit https://www.empowersis.com/why-choose-empower-2/markets-served/medical/.