Enago Strengthens Its Senior Team with Key Stm Publishing Industry Appointments

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --New York, 10th Sep 2019: Enago, a global leader in author services, announces the addition to its senior team of two experienced STM publishing professionals. Reinhard Schuelke joins as Vice President Strategic Alliances and Tony O'Rourke as Vice President, Partnerships. They will drive Enago's relationships and business with publishers, research institutions and the professional and academic publishing sector as a whole.



Tony and Reinhard have many years' experience in both scholarly and educational publishing roles. Their background includes leading international publishers such as Wiley, IOP Publishing, Springer-Nature, RCN Publishing, and ProQuest among others.



In recent years, Enago has expanded its global reach by developing many strategic collaborations, with world-renowned publishers and research institutions. These two appointments further reinforce Enago's brand and position in this important market and will add another level of service for our customers and partners around the world.



"We are delighted to welcome to Enago two individuals with such depth of industry experience. Enago's business with publishers, universities and research organizations has grown significantly over the last few years. By bringing this level of industry expertise into the organization it will ensure that Enago continues to grow and help us to achieve our long-term objectives", said Sharad Mittal, Founder, and CEO of Crimson Interactive, the parent company of Enago.



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, it works with millions of researchers in more than 125 countries, improving the communication of their research and helping them achieve success in publishing. Enago Academy, the author education arm of Enago addresses the emerging needs of early-stage researchers by providing publishing-specific training resources across a variety of digital platforms and onsite author workshops. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. It has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, and New York.