Surgeons Karsten Ritter-Lang M.D., and Jan Spiller, M.D., release their seminal work on Artificial Disc Replacement and other alternatives to spinal fusion on March 9, 2017, with the launch of To Fuse or Not to Fuse: How Artificial Disc Replacement, Hybrid Fusion, and Fusion Alternatives are Changing the World of Spinal Fusion. This one-of-a-kind book promises to help people with chronic back and neck pain, showing how they can "get fixed, not fused."



Artificial Disc Replacement (also known as ADR, Total Disc Replacement, or TDR) involves complete removal of one or more damaged or degenerated discs, followed by replacement with a unique prosthesis, restoring proper disc height and normal motion. Ritter-Lang shares the successes they have experienced with ADR and other fusion alternatives and contrasts these with the prevalence of so-called Adjacent Segment Syndrome or Disease.



"While spinal fusion has its place," says Karsten Ritter-Lang, M.D., "the statistics show a very high rate of failures at adjacent levels following fusion. With disc replacement, we can help people get back to their normal lives, often completely free of pain. And we can do this at multiple levels, lumbar and cervical, without increased complication rates."



To Fuse or Not to Fuse exposes the worldwide epidemic of spinal fusion and offers alternative treatments and surgeries that are designed to restore patients to natural levels of mobility while avoiding follow-on surgeries and complications. It also catalogues many of the different prostheses available to patients and surgeons.



To celebrate the launch of the book on March 9th, buyers of the Kindle version of the book (99 cents USD) will be offered the paperback version for free, shipping included.



Buyers can visit http://ToFuseOrNotToFuse.com to take advantage of this offer.



Drs. Ritter-Lang and Jan Spiller perform disc replacement surgeries hundreds of times a year from orthopedic hospitals in Germany. Patients travel from around the world to take advantage of their expertise and experience. In addition, spine surgeons from across the globe come to learn their surgical and rehabilitative techniques.



About ENANDE GmbH

ENANDE GmbH (http://www.Enande.com) is a Berlin-based company that specializes in concierge medical treatments and surgeries, particularly in the specialty of orthopedics and spinal reconstruction.