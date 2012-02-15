Encinitas Divorce Lawyer Wins Unpaid Child Support Case in California Courts

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2012 --California Family Courts recently awarded a ruling in favor of a mother of two for unpaid child support and spousal support.



The client was represented by San Diego child support lawyer John Griffith of Griffith & Young, APC, in Encinitas, California.



"Cases involving child custody and property division can go on for months," said the divorce lawyer. "This case was litigated for over a year and a half."



The client was advised by her lawyer to maintain a detailed account of time each parent spent with the children. She kept a calendar which was a crucial piece of evidence in the case.



Family courts use a formula as a guideline to calculate the amount of support to be paid. The goal is to maintain the standard of living currently experienced by the children.



Factors such as the income of the parents and basic living expenses are considered in this guideline formula.



"It's not uncommon for the percentage of time each parent spends with the kids to be disputed by the one ordered to pay child support," said Griffith, a family attorney. "The more time the payor spends with the children can result in a drastic reduction in the amount of the child support order."



In a counter-tactic, the payee may seek to maximize the amount of child support received and may dispute percentages to increase the amount ordered.



Detailed records of child visitation were used by the lawyer who persuaded the courts in favor of the mother.



The father was ordered to pay $7000 in unpaid child support which was past due throughout the course of the year.



"Underpayment for several months resulted in a lump sum owed by the husband," said Griffith who specializes in family law.



Griffith explained that such a hefty amount of child support arrears was easily avoidable if the husband had kept his own records of time he spent with the kids.



Learn More

About Griffith & Young, APC

