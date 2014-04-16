Encoding.com Now Powers HEVC in the Cloud

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Encoding.com, the world's largest cloud video processing service, today announced support for producing HEVC video, the latest advancement in video compression standards.



HEVC/H.265, the successor to H.264 developed by MPEG and VCEG, is the latest video compression standard which promises to deliver higher quality video at lower bitrates. With the same picture size and quality, an HEVC sequence can occupy less storage or transmission capacity than the equivalent H.264 video sequence.



Encoding.com, always on the forefront with the latest in format support, is offering multiple workflow integrations for HEVC through its API and UI. “Producing the highest quality video at the lowest possible file size is everyone’s video Holy Grail and a key driver for our business,” said Jeff Malkin, president at Encoding.com. “Our HEVC support empowers the delivery of 4K content at greatly reduced bitrates, thus providing cost effective solutions for our customers.”



HEVC was designed with the goal of allowing video content to have a data compression ratio of up to 1000:1. Two key HEVC improvements over H.264 include support for higher resolution video and improved parallel processing methods. Targeted at next-generation HDTV displays and content capture systems, recent trials have proven to deliver 50% better compression efficiency than H.264 with these higher resolutions, supporting the latest 4k screens. As 4K and Ultra High Definition are becoming increasingly important, HEVC compression has proven to be critical in making 4K cost effective for reaching multi-screen devices without utilizing too much bandwidth.



