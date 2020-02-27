St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2020 --Biologics Health has extended its reach once again in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Make A Wish Foundation. The company announced its most recent donations to the organizations widely recognized for endeavoring to eradicate juvenile critical illness and providing comfort for the same. Poised to fulfill its mission to meet needs wherever they find them, Biologics Health throws its weight into going above and beyond for the greater good.



Evan Carlson, of Biologics Health, said of the generous donations, "Our medical team's philosophy is to give back. So, when we see an opportunity, we always want to help where we can. To that end, we regularly give to foundations like Make a Wish and St. Jude in the form of a percentage of our profits annually. Our goal is to support kids who face challenging medical conditions while we bolster efforts for research and medical care. We all have to pull together in any and every way we can."



Biologics Health provides hope for patients who can flourish with the help of regenerative joint therapy. The company has become an industry leader by utilizing regenerative tissue to enhance cushioning, structural support, and viscosity for joint injuries. Striving to bring safe and effective therapies that promote natural healing to the fore, Biologics Health addresses issues like osteoarthritis, chronic pain, and sports injuries. With numerous medical experts across several states, the focus is to help patients walk, run, and move like they were accustomed to before debilitation occurred. The joint therapy targets neck pain, back and spine conditions, hip, knee, and shoulder pain, as well as hand, wrist, foot, ankle, and elbow issues. How so? They offer an alternative to NSAIDs and steroid injections by way of umbilical cord tissue obtained from full-term, C-section live deliveries donated by consenting donors.



With safety and education as primary concerns, Biologics Health also offers free educational events. These events give patients and their families information that allows them to make on-point decisions surrounding healthcare.



