Encore Data Products Rolls out Wide Selection of Common Core Headphones to Meet Assessment Testing Requirements

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --In response to the recent changes in assessment testing to align with the Common Core Standards, Encore Data Products has added appropriate headphone and ear bud solutions to their e-commerce offerings. The current shift in testing includes moving to a new computer-based assessment in which the students complete their testing online and some portions incorporate videos where the student must listen via headphones or ear buds and watch and then answer questions. While these tests will be utilized for the 2014-2015 school year, many classrooms will be participating in field testing of the new system throughout the spring of 2014.



Encore Data Products' lineup includes solutions for classrooms who want a long-term solution that includes full-size headphones with sanitary covers as well as affordable and disposable headphones or ear buds. Recommended headphones that include volume control are also available.



About Common Core State Standards

The Common Core was created to facilitate an environment where all students graduating from high school will have the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their chosen career path, college track, and life. The Common Core is based on the most effective and highest standards from across the United States and the world. So far, forty-five states, Washington D.C, four United States territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) have voluntarily accepted and are making plans to implement the Common Core.



