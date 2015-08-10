Encore Data Products Strives to Get Ahead of Trends in Education to Best Serve Their Clients

Louisville, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --Encore Data Products, Inc., a national supplier of technology accessories for listening, learning, testing and training, is pleased to announce its new focus on advising their clients on the upcoming technology and equipment trends in education. This customer-centric approach includes a new electronic newsletter, promotions on top trending products for learning and testing, a timely informative blog and an increased presence at education technology and market conferences throughout the country. Encore's goal is to best help schools and districts prepare their classrooms, libraries, learning labs and testing centers for the vastly progressing digital age.



The new monthly electronic newsletter Trendsletter debuted in July. It features the Encore blog where customers will find information on trends for tools and accessories which enhance the learning atmosphere, BEST practices for applying technology in the classroom and information regarding products. Trendsletter also shares articles from multiple credible sources in the industry. This new approach assists the Encore customer to efficiently navigate through and decipher the vast amount information and AV products in the market.



"As a brand that prides itself in customer service, becoming an expert in the fast changing digital age has always been the next logical step in assisting our clients," said Jeff Burgess, Owner of Encore Data Products. To facilitate this goal, Encore Data Products has added a Director of Marketing, Sabrina Manno, to the organization. Sabrina brings over fifteen years of senior level marketing experience to the business and will work towards growing brand awareness, customer engagement and tradeshow involvement for Encore Data Products.



"When we take the time to actively research the newest trends and pass this knowledge to our clients, we can better help them create the most affordable and innovative packages of AV products for their classrooms, testing centers and learning labs. As we communicate our knowledge through our new Trendsletter and offer weekly product promotions, we hope our clients will be able to better understand where the technology is heading and be able to make purchases that prepare them for the future of global digital education," said Sabrina Manno, Director of Marketing at Encore Data Products.



With the firsthand knowledge of the education industry through its increased presence at Education trade conferences, Encore will be able to select the best cutting edge AV products to meet the needs and budgets of their customers. The ability to meet with technology developers and education leaders gives Encore insight into future trends and assist schools and districts to continue developing their digital classrooms, learning labs and libraries and meet curriculum and testing requirements. Encore will attend the Future of Education Technology Conference, the Texas Computer Education Association Conference, EDExpo and CUE in the first quarter of 2016.



For more information about Encore Data Products, Inc., its products and to sign up for the new Trendsletter and weekly deals, please visit http://www.encoredataproducts.com which will soon have a new homepage reflecting this progressing philosophy.



Encore Data Products is a privately held company based in Louisville, Colorado. We supply the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business and government industries with high quality audio visual equipment and technology accessories.



