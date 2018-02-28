Lafayette, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Encore Data Products, a privately held company based in Lafayette, Colorado with a passion for providing quality products at the most affordable prices today, has established itself as a leading provider of headsets and headphones for state-mandated standardized testing.



"We've listened to our customers – the educators – regarding what they need. Based on their feedback, we've added headphones and headsets that meet the recommended specifications they need for their respective tests. We have quality options available at every budget level," shares Julie Witten, Client Services Specialist with Encore Data Products.



Encore Data Products has a diverse selection of classroom headphones, headsets and earbuds designed for users ranging from elementary school to high school. Their online catalog of products includes headphones suitable for any student testing device, from desktop computers to laptops, to iPads®, and compatible for any standardized test, including TELPAS, WIDA, SBAC, and PARCC.



Witten adds: "Headphones and headsets are sometimes overlooked in the grand scheme of the testing plan. Many schools come to us at the last minute needing a thoughtful solution. Our Client Services Representatives listen and ask the right questions to help anyone at any level of the district find the headphones and headsets that will work for their testing platform and budget. It's what we do."



Encore Data Products' broad product offering allows them to work with large and small districts, delivering headphones and headsets quickly and accommodating schools' and districts' purchase order systems. Their deep stock allows them flexibility in meeting demand as the need arises – their products are generally available to ship out the same day they're ordered.



Encore Data Products works tirelessly to uphold a business philosophy of providing quality products at great prices and delivering it all in a timely manner. Founded as a business venture that puts the wants and needs of consumers above anything else, Encore Data Products embodies superior customer service, simple online ordering, competitive pricing, free shipping on most ground orders over $49.99, and no minimum orders on most items shipped in the U.S.



To learn more about classroom headphones and earbuds ideal for classroom and testing environments, visit http://www.EncoreDataProducts.com.



