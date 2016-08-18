Encryption for All Android Apps with OVERSEC

Road Town, Tortola -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Oversec is a unique app for Android that adds secure text and image-encryption to any other Android app. Oversec is an overlay on top of other apps that transparently sends encrypted text, and shows decrypted text, in place. We call this Eye-To-Eye encryption!



Better than simple integrated End-To-End Encryption, Oversec decrypts and shows private messages only when they're on the screen – nothing is never saved to disk!



Oversec allows true private Chats via Whatsapp, SnapChat, Viber, Kik, Facebook Messenger or any other chat app. Oversec also allows easy PGP encrypted emails using Gmail, or other email apps.



For the ultimate privacy, Oversec has an extremely unique feature - decoy encoding. Encrypted messages are encoded and hidden inside innocuous regular text, and the decrypted secret content is only available when Oversec is active. Users can write their own decoy texts or select from a range of included generic messages. This level of privacy is unparalleled on the market today, protecting the user's privacy even if someone reads their message history.



Oversec uses either a strong symmetric cipher (ChaCha20+Poly1305) or asymmetric public key PGP encryption.



Detailed info and demo videos can be found on our website: http://oversec.io/



The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.