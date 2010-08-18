End Of Summer Open House

Tierrasanta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2010 -- Pure Spa & Chiropractic will hold an Open House on Tuesday, August 24th welcoming the public to tour their spa, taste a sample of their services and talk with their staff.



Tuesday's Open House, at 10793 Tierrasanta Blvd., Suite A, Tierrasanta CA, begins at 4:00pm and continues until 8:00pm. Special "mini-spa" treatments will be featured for only $5 each along with retail savings, membership offers and future booking discounts.



Light refreshments will be served throughout the event, and the Spa's nine professionals will be available to answer questions and provide information about Pure Spa.



Those attending can experience a tase of what Pure Spa offers with special "mini-spa" treatments for only $5! Choose from relaxing paraffin hand treatment, eyebrow waxing, or 10 minute massage.



For more information about the Open House or directions contact Pure Spa at 858-573-1505. More information about Pure pa is available at http://www.purespasd.com.

