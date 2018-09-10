End User Experience Monitoring Market Set to Exceed $4 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Worldwide EUEM market to reach $4.01 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the End User Experience Monitoring Market [by Segments (Platforms, Services); by Methods (Synthetic Monitoring, Real User Monitoring, Hybrid); by Users (SMBs, Enterprises); by Industries; by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts rapid growth across both active and passive monitoring techniques.



Organizations worldwide have significantly ramped up their efforts in detecting and addressing performance issues to provide improved and enhanced experiences for their customers. Meanwhile, more users are ready to shift platforms and applications based on single negative experiences.



"This creates a massive onus on businesses to move beyond baselining and monitoring application performances and become customer-centric by engulfing experience management as part of overall performance management." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "EUEM addresses these requirements and delivers a user-centric IT-driven solution for businesses to deliver improved experiences."



Arcluster's EUEM market report spans 130 pages and includes 90+ market data tables, figures, and charts. End User Experience Monitoring market size and forecasts are provided by



- Segments: Platforms; Services [Professional (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support); Managed Services]

- Methods: Synthetic Monitoring; Real User Monitoring; Hybrid and Others

- Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs); Enterprises

- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense; Automotive and Transportation; Banking and Finance; Energy, Power and Utilities; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Consumer and Retail; Technology and Media; Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



