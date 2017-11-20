Endangered Earthlings, Inc. Launches Earthling Pod Project

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Endangered Earthlings, Inc., a progressive environmental organization focused on sustainable lifestyles that reduce our use of Earth's natural resources, will announce its first major proof of concept project to build and demonstrate independent and sustainable living shelters through the use of existing and cutting-edge technologies. The Earthling Pod will validate climate change, global warming, depletion of ozone layer and resource exhaustion are real, while at the same time providing practical living alternatives by reducing our demand for natural resources.



Endangered Earthlings, Inc. is dedicated to this vision and stands ready to walk the talk. Our President, Xandra, is prepared to risk her life to bring attention to Endangered Earthlings' causes such as the Earthling Pod. Beginning in May 2018, she will personally be pod-living for a year in one of the most uninhabitable U.S. environments to prove mainstream humans can exist quite well under adverse conditions through easily sustainable lifestyles.



Xandra will live unassisted by other humans to increase the danger and stress beyond the limits any average, self-sustaining pod-dweller will encounter. She will keep partners, patrons and the public informed via podcasts every few days from inside the Earthling Pod to increase awareness of viable, sustainable living options. Discoveries and experiences will be showcased in these communications, as well as technology function and durability. Xandra is fully committed to bringing sustainable living opportunities to a planet with a rapidly declining environment and ecology.



The press and interested parties are encouraged to attend the Earthling Pod Press Event and Party from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM EST at Cheers Park Avenue, 1138, Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 where Xandra will provide details of the Earthling Pod, introduce team members, and answer questions about this fascinating, life-changing project.



About Endangered Earthlings, Inc.

As a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation, Endangered Earthlings' mission is to bring together the world's 7 billion disparate voices through education and leadership to focus as one in support of sustainable living options and to conduct our lives in natural balance and respect of humanity's symbiotic relationship with the Earth's natural ecology and cycles.



If you would like more information about the Earthling Pod Press Event, please call Paul Hollis at 800-544-5960 or by email at info@EndangeredEarthlings.org.