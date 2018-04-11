EndDD.org Releases Updated Distracted Driving Presentations for Schools

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --As we approach the busiest time for school presentations, End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org) is excited to announce that updated distracted driving presentations for college, high school and middle schools are now available for download. The 2018 presentations reflect new research and feedback from students, presenters, and educators about how best to connect with students and maximize opportunities for behavior and attitude change.



EndDD's school audiences can expect new stories, the most recent data on driver safety, and more interactive presentations to aid speakers in connecting with students in meaningful ways to Students are encouraged to reflect on their driving behavior on a more personal level. As always, EndDD provides presentations without cost to schools through its nationwide network of volunteer speakers. Those who are interested in hosting a school presentation are welcome to contact EndDD to arrange for a speaker at their school or community event.



"As in previous presentations, the explanations or 'excuses' for why many of us drive distracted are explored using engaging videos and thought-provoking questions to prompt self-reflection," said EndDD founder Joel Feldman. "We help students understand the role they can play in saving lives – whether they drive yet or not – by simply asking in a non-confrontational manner for their drivers to put away phones and drive safer."



A 65-minute version and 50-minute version of the presentation are available for PC and Mac. Presentations for middle schools, parents, adults, and communities are available upon request at info@EndDD.org.



EndDD is sponsored by the Casey Feldman Foundation, an organization created in memory of Feldman's daughter Casey, who was killed by a distracted driver in July 2009. Since the campaign's inception, EndDD has reached more than 375,000 college, high school and middle school students in 45 states and several Canadian provinces.



"Many of us drive distracted, yet we complain about others who drive distracted," Feldman said. "Ending the cycle takes commitment and a plan. We help students make decisions about their own habits and work with them to speak up when they see their loved ones driving distracted."



About End Distracted Driving

EndDD.org provides speakers for schools, community groups and the workplace to talk about the dangers of distracted driving and provides audiences with resources, including practical steps to improve driver safety. Visit EndDD.org for more information.