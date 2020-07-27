Ending Criminal Conduct and Reaching for Rehabilitation Is Best Achieved by Expressing Acceptance and Support

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2020 --Year after year studies reveal that American prisons are filled with people who suffer from mental and emotional problems. Thousands of prisoners, currently confined, believe that no one cares about them causing the prisoners to then question why they should care about themselves. Expressing concern for a prisoner is not expensive or excessively time consuming, but it is usually the most important effort in assisting in someone's rehabilitation. Often something as simple as writing a letter or sending a birthday card to a prisoner fills their heart with hope, hope that someone cares.



A common fact that escapes family members of prisoners is that a letter from even a stranger helps. A letter of encouragement from anyone can brighten a prisoner's day, and a number of letters can re-establish a sense of self-worth. With self-worth and the smallest of opportunity comes a new life, a life with significant meaning. Families who wish to see change in an imprisoned loved one, now have the option to engage a system of concern that helps to replace that sense of self-worth before the inevitable release. These are things that the family and friends of prisoners can do that far surpass Congress' efforts in the First Step Act.



Fighting crime with love and hope has now become a reality. Families and friends that wish to help reform a loved one, can now invoke the assistance of caring communities by taking advantage of web-based pen pal services. Any family member or friend can establish a profile on the behalf of an imprisoned loved one to let their love shine through.



Establishing a web-based prisoner profile has become easier and safer than ever before. Companies like Meet-An-Inmate.com, Penacon.com, Friendsbeyondthewalls.com, and Writeaprisoner.com allow family members and friends of prisoners to sign their loved ones up from the comfort of their own homes. These companies know the impact that social interaction can have on the future conduct of current prisoners, and they encourage people from all over the world to become a part of their rehabilitation. Making this feature available allows family members and friends of prisoners to take an active role in the rehabilitation of those they care about. There are thousands of pen pals worldwide who are waiting to bring hope to those serving long prison sentences.



Those who want to know more, about setting up a profile for an incarcerated loved one, can visit: https:/www.Penacon.com.



About Penacon

Penacon, https://www.Penacon.com, is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendship, make romantic connections and support an overall positive mental attitude. They bring caring people from all over the world to the prisoners who need a positive influence. Whether people are looking for a new friend, the love of their life, or a positive and supportive mentor; this is the right place to come. Penacon cares about those who matter the most, prisoners and those who love them. Browse their site and their personal ads, view the pictures and profiles of inmates and find that special person who can fill that deep need in a lonely heart.