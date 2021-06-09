Endless Possibilities in New Media Start Here

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --Content from China, Russia, South Africa, Colombia, UK, Germany, Qatar, Canada, USA, France and the Arctic all won awards at the 12th Annual New Media Film Festival Los Angeles.



GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Disappearing Stories – Mobile

US Premiere

Director – Oleg Ageychev, Alexander Gornovsky – Russia



Every 24 hours millions of people upload video about their day to Instagram. We are used to perceiving life as a set of interchanging stories. And we all want attention to our Stories. But among us there are people with real stories, for whom our attention is vital. These are war veterans and witnesses, old people in nursing homes. They don't have virtual Stories, although they do have real stories to tell. They cannot draw attention to themselves in social networks, although it is attention that can improve and prolong their lives.



Best NFT

The New Media Film Festival® is the first event of its kind in the world to accept non-fungible tokens (NFT) in competition. NFT's announced & bought during Awards

"This year's programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented," according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. "Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come."



Best Animation

Boy Scientist

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Susan Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia – USA

A brilliant boy scientist meets the girl scientist of his dreams, poised and beautiful, surrounded by flasks and beakers. The best he can do is bottle her image in his flask, so he may serenade and waltz with her in his Quantum Physics Lab.



Best Art

Myth

World Premiere

Director – George Maple – Australia

Luna and Sol; Two star crossed Lovers, born into a genetically engineered society, destined to change the course of history with their love.



Best Artificial Intelligence

AI La | Artificial Intelligence La

Director – Carlo Christian Spano - China

An experienced Silicon Valley engineer who has dedicated his life to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for over a decade felt confused and concerned about his future after realizing the rapid evolution of AI. Therefore, in order to find his potential in nature, he joined an international trekking expedition through the mysterious Caucasus region. Being inspired and protected by Natural Intelligence, he started a new AI journey exploring China, the UK, and the USA



Best Digital Comic

Lead City

World Premiere

Writer Eric Borden – USA

Before Deadwood. Before Tombstone. Before Durango.



Best Documentary

Cheyenne

World Premiere

Director – Rich Underwood – USA

Facing kidney failure at the age of 20, Cheyenne's options for a donor are dwindling until an unexpected turn of events presents love and a lifesaving gift. A set of skilled caregivers operate on Cheyenne and her living donor to give her a second chance at a life that had only begun to blossom.



Best Drone

Perspective

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Timothy Hay, Simon Mulholland – South Africa

"Perhaps it requires such depth of oppression to create such heights of character. My country is rich in the minerals and gems that lie beneath its soil, but I have always known that its greatest wealth is its people, finer and truer than the purest diamonds." – Nelson Mandela



Best Feature

Adam's Apples

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – John Strasberg – USA

A New Vision of a Classic Work

John Strasberg – actor, director, author, teacher – has created an unconventional reimagining of one of Chekhov's greatest romantic comedies, "The Cherry Orchard."



Best Mixed Reality

The Safe Shipment of Small Cargo

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Tizzy Canucci – UK

The viewer is introduced to a new innovation: 'a steel container called a cargo van'. The connecting link is the shipping container, through three locations with different arrangements of reality, actuality and virtuality.



Best Mobile/Tablet

Colombia 2020

Director Nicky Woodhouse – Colombia

Surreal, sound led documentary shot on iPhone following a family backpacking around Colombia.



Best Music Only

Roots-Sequoia

World Premiere

Artist – emaé – UK

emaé would see her family move from Scotland to England, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana before settling in London. A feel-good blend of soul-pop, emaé is a fusion of all the cultures that embraced her and the places she's called home.



Best Music Video

After the Lockdown

Director – Joy Shannon – USA

Title song for After the LockDown: Black In LA



Best New Media

Colourful and creative Leipzig in 3D Audio – New Media

World Premiere

Director – Martin Rieger – Germany

Experience Leipzig museums and art spaces as an immersive tourist. A completely new version of the sounds of Leipzig in 3D audio.



Best Pilot

Loved Ones

World Premiere

Director Sam Coyle – USA

The inside of the hard side of funeral workers.



Best Podcast

Coffee with Karina Ep Don Mclean

World Premiere

Director – Karina Michel – USA

Inspirational chats within the entertainment industry.



Best Script

Peach Blossom

Top 3 Scripts

The Gorilla Group, Ms Pearl's Private School for Posh Pigs, Blackout



Best Short

The Corona Mechanism

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Al Jazeera Media Network – Qatar

This report is one of the rare scientific explainers broadcasted in Arabic on how Covid-19 works to replicate itself in our bodies. It explains the importance and danger of the virus' spike protein. The report illustrates the lock and key mechanism it uses to "fool" our cell receptors.



Best Snipler - 30 Second Pitch

Around the world in 80 plates w/ Leslie Durso

World Premiere

Director – FoodAllergy.org – USA

Host Leslie Durso recreates top-9 allergy free dishes she puts on menus in resorts in the world's hottest destinations.



Best STEAM

LIGO

Los Angeles Premiere

Director Les Guthman – USA

The LIGO project made the first historic detection of gravitational waves from the collision of two black holes. "Top 20 Discoveries of the Decade" – National Geographic & which earned Kip Thorne, Rai Weiss & Barry Barish the Nobel Peace Prize in Physics. This documentary is made in collaboration with Caltech, M.I.T. & the LIGO Laboratory, funded by the National Science Foundation, MathWorks & Caltech.



Best Student

A Beautiful Brain in a Beautiful World

Director – Grade 9 Student Martin Thaw – Canada

How Stem Cell-Derived Cerebral Organoids Revolutionize Treatments for Brain Diseases. The recent advancements will provide scientists with amazing insights into how the human brain develops and the possibility of discovering effective treatments for neurological diseases



Best Socially Responsible

Before I Knew

Los Angeles Premiere

Director Hans Augustave – USA

A powerful visual poem depicting both the subtle and harsh ways Black men come to the realization that they are seen as less than Human.



Best Trailer

Riders of the Purple Sage, the Making of a Western Opera

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Emmy Award Winner Kristin Atwell Ford – USA

LogOpera's hallowed traditions and America's cowboy culture converge to celebrate the collaborative power of art.



Best TV

Detention Adventure

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Joe Kicak – Canada

Three nerdy friends and the school bully must get themselves thrown into detention to find the entrance to a labyrinth of trap-laden tunnels protecting the fabled hidden lab of Alexander Graham Bell.



Best VR-360

Hominidae

Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Brian Andrews – USA

Hominidae depicts an ecosystem of x-ray visibility. Creatures have evolved in surprising ways, where humans, birds, spiders and frogs share unique anatomies.



Best Web Series

The Fash Life Series

World Premiere

Director – Rebecca Hu – USA

Fashion, beauty and the Influencer life, starring your favorite real-life Influencers. #unfiltered and #irl



Best Web Series Promo

The Gliwensbourg Chronicles

Wold Premiere

Director – Emilie Tommasi – France

Gliwensbourg, winter 1915, a French trench is pounded, all the soldiers are buried making only one survivor. Underground, the soldier who survived managed to get out of an air pocket and crawl into a hole leading to a mysterious tunnel that leads to … 1925!



Audience Award

Into The Polar Night – Feature

US Premiere

Director – Amy Richman – Arctic

Hop on an icebreaker and join an international team of scientists as they venture out on a year-long scientific expedition to study the Arctic climate system.



About New Media Film Festival®

New Media as an infinite catalyst for story and technology

New Media Film Festival® an innovative and award-winning festival created in 2009, celebrates global stories, technology, and platforms. We continually implement new opportunities outside the norm to bolster creators in media. Through our boundary-pushing ideology, we create an environment for creators to thrive. New Media Film Festival® is an infinite catalyst for story and technology. Not just any stories, but the stories worth telling.