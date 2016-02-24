Endodontic Associates of Central Texas Open New Office in Harker Heights, Texas

Harker Heights, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Dr. Michael Ford and the staff at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas are pleased to announce the opening of their newest office in Harker Heights. This is the third location to open and comes as an addition to the current offices in both Killeen and Temple, TX. The new Harker Heights location is giving even more patients in central Texas access to the latest and most advanced endodontic treatments in the area.



Endodontic Associates of Central Texas are specialist members of the American Association of Endodontists. The team is led by three of the most respected endodontic specialists in the Central Texas dental community: Dr. Michael Ford, Dr. Ryan Allowitz, and Dr. Brian R. Bickel DDS. Together with their qualified staff, these doctors offer patients the latest treatments and technology to preserve their natural teeth and improve their oral health.



The doctors at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas recognize that many patients are apprehensive about undergoing root canal therapy due to negative past experiences or myths they have heard about the pain associated with the procedure. They are committed to helping patients have a comfortable, pain-free experience at their office and as such, offer sedation services to ensure a positive experience for patients.



Contrary to common myths about root canal treatment, the pain experienced by patients is mainly prior to the treatment due to the toothache caused by the infection which affects the nerves in the teeth. Once the anesthesia is administered, patients generally feel no pain or discomfort for the remainder of the procedure. If patients have apprehension about the initial administration of anesthetic, sedation services can help calm their nerves.



The doctors at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas offer a variety of endodontic services including standard root canal therapy, root canal retreatment, root canal restorations, apioectomy procedures, treatment for cracked teeth, treatment for deep decay, as well as treatment for traumatic injuries involving the roots of the teeth.



About Endodontic Associates of Central Texas

The doctors at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas have several decades of combined experience. The practice was founded by Dr. Michael Ford who has been a practicing endodontist for more than 20 years. The entire staff at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas is dedicated to helping patients have a pleasant experience as they receive treatment that will help them have healthier, happier smiles.



For more information about Endodontic Association of Central Texas and their new location that recently opened in Harker Heights, TX, please visit www.DoIWantaRootCanal.com.