Endodontists in Temple, TX Offer Latest Technology for Improved Patient Care

Harker Heights, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Dr. Michael Ford and the staff at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas are proud to offer some of the latest industry technology at their Temple and Harker Heights endodontics offices that is helping patients receive the highest level of care during their treatments. Dr. Ford and his staff are committed to staying up-to-date with the latest tools, methods, and technology offered in the industry. They constantly adopt these new advances into their standard treatments to give patients the best possible experience and results.



Most dental offices typically use standard magnifying glasses to perform root canal treatments, but Endodontic Associates of Central Texas uses dental operating microscopes (DOMS) that feature quartz-halogen lighting for an unmatched view of the tooth being treated. Additionally, video cameras on these advanced microscopes can record images of the tooth to aid in comprehensive, thorough diagnoses.



At Endodontic Associates of Central Texas, only digital X-rays are used which produce 90% less exposure for patients than traditional film X-rays. This also allows doctors to view these images on a full-size computer monitor with the patient, and also makes transferring these images to other dental providers and insurance companies much easier.



Another advanced technology used at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas is electronic apex locators. When performing a root canal treatment, this technology helps the doctors determine the exact location of the tip of the tooth root, ensuring that the entire infected root is cleansed and reducing the chance of a failed root canal due to missed lingering infection.



The doctors and staff at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas understand that many patients have fear or anxiety about receiving dental treatments, especially root canal treatment. While standard root canal treatments are generally completely painless for the patient, they also offer sedation options for patients in order to help them feel more relaxed and comfortable during the procedure. Patients who request it can have an oral sedative prescribed that is used in conjunction with nitrous oxide gas. The combination helps patients reach a relaxed, yet still conscious state for the duration of their treatment. For those who have more severe anxiety or fear of treatments, a dental anesthesiologist can administer sedation that puts the patient asleep during the treatment, resulting in them having little to no memory of their office visit at all.



About Endodontic Associates of Central Texas

Founded by Dr. Michael Ford, Endodontic Associates of Central Texas has become known as a leading provider for endodontic treatments in the Temple, TX area over the past several years. They recently opened a new office in Harker Heights, TX to offer premier care to more patients in the central Texas area.



To learn more about the latest technology used at Endodontic Association of Central Texas that is helping improve the patient experience during treatment, please visit www.DoIWantaRootCanal.com.