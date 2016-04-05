Enduradata Releases New Version of Its Cross Platform Inter Cloud Software

Eden Prairie, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --EnduraData, a passionate data solutions company dedicated to harnessing and refining data protection and safe data movement, this week announced the availability of a new version of their EDpCloud cross-platform inter-cloud and premise file replication and data migration software solution. The new capability will now allow businesses to sync data between public, private and hybrid clouds for greater sharing and communications options.



"With all of the technological developments and resources at our fingertips today, we wanted to leverage data sharing capabilities for increased communication and maximum productivity between businesses," said A El Haddi, EDpCloud's Architect. "Our EdpCloud can be used by global businesses to automatically synchronize data between heterogeneous systems and geographic locations."



EDpCloud is available for Linux, Mac, Solaris, Windows, and more operating systems. EnduraData's solution will be used by agencies, healthcare, financial institutions and universities to ensure that data is available where it is needed, and most importantly when it's needed the most.



Additionally, all communications and files used through EDpCloud are encrypted before they leave local systems or clouds.



"Data holds the clues, answers, and information of the future in today's world," said Haddi. "Having a greater, more streamlined access to limitless data will give producers, business people, inventors, and dreamers the ability to reach their end goal faster. And above all, our system ensures it stays guarded, protected, and pristine throughout the process."



EDpCloud can also aggregate data from multiple locations to a single location and from multiple remote systems running different operating systems to a central location (data aggregation).



EnduraData's critical product is set to revolutionize how groups worldwide interact, create, add and capture value.



For more information, or to try EDpCloud's capabilities, visit: http://www.enduradata.com/



About EnduraData

EnduraData's human capital draws on experience in data storage, data management, in Universities, Government, National Labs, Finance, and other industries where engineers implement solutions that power critical applications at the National Weather Service (NOAA), and other GOV agencies. Their engineers' software and innovations power some of the most critical applications in the marketplace today.



