Energy CIO Insights Names MRE Consulting, Ltd. a Top ETRM Consulting Company of the Year

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2020 --MRE Consulting, Ltd., today announced that it has been honored as a Top Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Consulting Company for 2020 by Energy CIO Insights. Energy CIO Insights recognizes companies based on feedback from a selection panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, and its editorial board.



MRE Consulting was selected for providing distinctive and innovative solutions around ETRM for the energy industry.



"We are honored to be recognized by Energy CIO Insights for the impact we deliver for our clients. Our goal is to enable energy companies with strategic decision-making across prospecting, pricing, forecasting, trading, and operations through data and insights. We are invested in their long-term success," says Bill Bucy, Partner at MRE Consulting.



In one example, a large natural gas supplier needed to integrate its recent acquisitions to consolidate duplicative systems and surface data insights. MRE's vision included an Energy Trade Risk Management (ETRM) system, a custom pricing engine (CPQ) integrated with customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real-time pricing, and a web-based portal for customer engagement. This program helped the client streamline their systems and processes, deliver a better customer experience, and reduce total cost of ownership.



In another instance, MRE helped integrated energy company in the UK that needed a risk management system to replace multiple external systems, provide enhanced efficiency and risk transparency for trading and energy services businesses. This program helped the client streamline their systems and processes, deliver a better customer experience, and reduce total cost of ownership.



"We conducted an assessment to select and design an ETRM system to fit their needs and determine how to best support all commodities, and provide significant improvement in functionality, risk transparency and scalability," says Bucy.



Technology leaders are faced with pressure to make strategic investments that not only drive business value but are future-proof. What gives MRE an edge is its focus on ETRM and staying current on how leading business and technology trends are impacting the energy industry. Our perspective and work leverages Cloud, Big Data, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms in combination with ETRM to enable new use cases and streamline existing operations.



"We have been quite impressed by MRE Consulting, Ltd.'s, expertise in providing efficient and innovative ETRM solutions for the energy industry," said Laura Davis, Managing Editor of Energy CIO Insights magazine." We congratulate MRE Consulting, Ltd. on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."



"We are concentrated on helping companies extract more value from their ETRM systems," says Bucy. This is a critical driver during the current economic context. "An ETRM assessment allows us to identify opportunities to innovate and adapt based on current technology trends, as well as optimize operations."



More information about the Energy CIO Insights recognition can be found in the interview with Bill Bucy, Partner and Subi Philip, Director.



