Energy Mind Launched as the First Real-Food Energy Gel with Nootropic Action for Endurance Sports

Lugano, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2019 --Noted as "the world's cleanest energy shot that feeds your mind" Crownhealth announces the launch of a game-changing product. A first in the world of nootropic energy gel, Energy Mind is a vegan shot that provides an immediate clean energy boost to fuel endurance sports training. Said to energize muscles during exercise, this plant-based formula gets its natural gusto from organic rice and agave syrups and is powered by unique cucumber and tomato extracts. Moreover, its nootropic formula is said to restore focus and coordination. All this bounty is found sans caffeine, stimulants, artificial additives, preservatives, and sweeteners in a tasty gel for the ambitious sportsmen in search of an instant energy boost, fatigue reduction, and higher focus.



Simona Ino, the CEO of Crownhealth says, "Energy Mind brings a peace of mind formula that allows any kind of athlete to access an energy shot that's 100% natural and free of any artificial ingredients like stimulants, additives or GMO. And, it has a great natural texture and taste that won't leave you with a bad aftertaste or stomach pain. We have developed the cleanest solution for those in need of extra energy and focus before and during training or racing. We realize it's not an optimum practice to compromise on health."



Made with 23 grams of carbohydrates to give an energy boost, and a mix of sodium, potassium, and magnesium to fight fatigue, Energy Mind comes in a concentrated gel. Launched today at the Natural Products Expo, the gel highlights studies that have shown the efficacy of a unique tomato extract named Noomato™. Athletes that have taken the botanical extract have experienced a significant positive difference in cognitive scores after enduring stress and fatigue. Other improvements included increased focus, speed of detection, and precision. Dually, the botanical extract made from cucumber, Actido™, in academic research and clinical study has been proven to improve performance, endurance, and recovery.



?As of today, Energy Mind is available for sales in the US on Amazon.com.



For more information visit www.crownhealth.ch.



About Nootropics

Nootropics are cognitive enhancers that are said to improve cognitive function, memory, creativity, or motivation.



About Crownhealth

Crownhealth is a Swiss-based start-up that develops functional nutritional products. Products are additive free, eco-friendly, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and have no added sugar.



Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P6RRMG9



