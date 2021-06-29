Energy Plus Home Improvement Offers Competent Solutions for Roofing in Bay City and Lansing, Michigan

Riverdale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2021 --Energy Plus Home Improvement is a full-service home improvement company. They offer solutions related to windows, vinyl siding, roofing, gutters, gutter guards, as well as metal shingles in Bay City and Lansing, Michigan. Through Energy Plus Home Improvement, people can even acquire home energy check-up services to get detailed recommendations on improvements to have a cooler, comfortable and healthier home. These services can also protect homeowners from unrealistic energy-saving claims and allow them to enjoy low-cost estimates for all recommended improvements.



Roofs are essential to the structural integrity of any building, regardless of whether it is residential or commercial. Hence, people must choose to seek out the assistance of a well-established company like Energy Plus Home Improvements when it comes to installing a new roof. This company is staffed with experienced, certified technicians who can competently take care of any roof installation project.



Energy Plus Home Improvement offers its customers a variety of roofing options from many different manufacturers. They are especially renowned for providing the best quality of asphalt shingle roofing and steel roofing in Bay City and Lansing, Michigan. The asphalt shingles offered by them are resistant to fire, leaks, and impacts caused by high winds. This roofing option is available in an array of colors, and hence one can easily select the hue that perfectly complements the aesthetics of their home. For steel roofing, Energy Plus Home Improvement professionals use products that are cut to the exact specifications of a building. They usually work with local manufacturers and, therefore, can acquire the needed roofing supplies within a day. The roofing contractors of Energy Plus Home Improvement are well-acquainted with the processes of installing diverse types of roofing and hence can complete a project quite swiftly. They even offer a lifetime labor warranty.



Give Energy Plus Home Improvement a call at 989-833-1000.



About Energy Plus Home Improvement

Energy Plus Home Improvement is a well-established Michigan-based home improvement company. They cater to homeowners across Lansing, Midland, Riverdale, Bay City, Mount Pleasant, and their nearby areas.