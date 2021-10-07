Energy Plus Home Improvements Offers High-Quality Roof Shingles in Midland, Bay City, Lansing, and Saginaw, Michigan

Riverdale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2021 --Energy Plus Home Improvements is a prestigious home improvement company based in Michigan. They provide roof, siding, and home window replacement services in Midland, Bay City, Lansing, and Saginaw, Michigan. The certified staff of Energy Plus Home Improvements has many years of combined experience in the industry. They are a customer-focused business and try their best to cater to all their concerns proactively. Every project completed by Energy Plus Home Improvements is undertaken with a lot of care.



Energy Plus Home Improvements have experienced, certified technicians who offer high-quality roof installation services. Apart from delivering excellent craftsmanship, they also make sure that a roof is up to the highest durability and energy efficiency standards. Their staff members have over 50 years of combined experience in the industry and effectively leverage their knowledge and expertise to provide the best possible solutions to every client. They offer personalized care and attention to their concerns and make sure that they can enjoy top-notch products, expert installation, and affordable.



While Energy Plus Home Improvements does offer multiple roofing options from several different manufacturers, they specialize in roof shingles in Midland, Bay City, Lansing, and Saginaw, Michigan. Through them, people can install asphalt shingle roofing or steel roofing at their homes. The former is resistant to fire, leaks, and damage from impact and high winds. They also are available in a magnitude of hues and hence can complement the aesthetics of any home. On the other hand, steel roofs are famous for their high sturdiness and durability. As Energy Plus Home Improvements has local manufacturers, they can complete the project pretty swiftly and efficiently. This company always stands by the expertise of its installers and provides a lifetime labor warranty.



Contact Energy Plus Home Improvements at 989-833-1000.



About Energy Plus Home Improvements

Energy Plus Home Improvements is a dependable home improvement company. They primarily cater to people across Lansing, Midland, Riverdale, Bay City, and Mount Pleasant.