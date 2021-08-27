Energy Plus Home Improvements Offers Premium Solutions for Metal Shingles in Midland and Lasing, Michigan

Riverdale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2021 --Energy Plus Home Improvements offers Michigan residents a variety of home improvement solutions associated with windows, vinyl siding, roofing, gutters, and gutter guards. They are especially renowned for offering dependable solutions for roofing in Saginaw and Midland, Michigan. Energy Plus Home Improvements was established by Chris Kress, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry. The company has employed a certified crew of home energy experts to provide impeccable services to every customer. Several solutions provided by Energy Plus Home Improvements come under the Energy Plus protection plan. As per this plan, the customers get free lifetime screen repair and free re-caulks and flashing checks upon requests.



Roofing shingles can create a watertight, wind-resistant seal, which protects a roof from environmental damage. Today shingles are available in various materials, including timber, asphalt, clay, slate, and metal. While all these items have pros and cons, metal shingles are especially renowned for their hard-wearing make. Metal shingles are formed with an airspace between the metal and the roof deck. That airspace acts as a thermal break to stop the conductive flow of heat from the roof's surface into the attic. This subsequently helps reduce heat gain and can contribute to keeping a house relatively cooler during the summers. Metal shingles are additionally among the most resilient roofing options when it comes to hail damage. Energy Plus Home Improvements is a reliable provider of metal shingles in Midland and Lasing, Michigan. Their expert roofers can help any homeowner to install metal shingle roofing seamlessly and subsequently enjoy its multiple benefits. This roofing solution typically stays in perfect shape for decades, thereby providing homeowners the best value for their money in the long run.



Give Energy Plus Home Improvements a call at 989-833-1000.



About Energy Plus Home Improvements

Energy Plus Home Improvements is a prestigious home improvement company that caters to customers across Midland, Lansing, Riverdale, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, and nearby areas. They are also counted among the top roofing, window and siding company.