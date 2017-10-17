ENERGYbits Founder on a Mission to Help Breast Cancer Patients Thrive

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --Boston's ENERGYbits® Inc was founded by Catharine Arnston after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and advised by her oncologist that an alkaline diet would help her heal. Catharine sprung into action researching alkaline foods and in the process discovered algae - the most alkaline, nutrient dense food in the world and revered in Asia for its long list of health benefits including cancer prevention.



With breast cancer rates in the USA skyrocketing and armed with the knowledge that alkaline foods like algae could help prevent it, Catharine decided to devote her life to bringing algae into mainstream America where it was virtually unknown. It's been a long journey but ENERGYbits and algae are now being recognized as a plant-based solution that could soon change the breast cancer conversation from survivorship to 'thrivership.'



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month and to encourage both men and women to protect their health with green, plant-based nutrition like algae, ENERGYbits is offering 25% off all purchases made during the month of October with the promo code THINKPINK. Their company will also donate one dollar from every purchase made with the THINKPINK code to breast cancer research.



Algae is a crop (not a supplement), and is the most nutritionally dense food on the planet. It is a sustainable, eco-friendly, vegan, keto, paleo, low-carb, plant-based protein whose health and athletic benefits are supported by tens of thousands of scientific studies and fifty years of use.



About ENERGYbits®

ENERGYbits® algae tabs have ZERO net carbs, ONE calorie, ONE ingredient and NO sugar, chemicals or gluten. These 100% green, NON-GMO, organically grown, all natural spirulina algae tabs provide mental and physical energy without chemicals, caffeine, calories, gluten, soy or sugar. ENERGYbits® algae tabs are "bits of food" that contain 64% protein, 40 vitamins and minerals, Essential Fatty Acids including Omega-3, DHA and GLA antioxidants and chlorophyll that work synergistically to improve performance, increase stamina, remove hunger, prevent fatigue, improve mental focus, speed recovery, remove toxins, prevent muscle soreness, build the immune system and more. All from NON-GMO algae, a whole food crop that is grown organically in carefully monitored fresh water tanks.



We would love to set up an interview with Catharine Arnston, the unstoppable force behind ENERGYbits®. Catharine can share her personal story, vision, mission, tips on biohacking with algae, and more! Samples are also available upon request. To learn more visit ENERGYbits.com.