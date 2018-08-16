EnergyFunders Campaign Reaches Funding Goal

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --EnergyFunders has just announced that their campaign has reached a new and exciting milestone. The company's campaign on SeedInvest has successfully reached its funding goal.



The latest development brings the entire amount of funds raised through the campaign to $523,963 from more than 300 investors.



Casey Minshew, CEO at EnergyFunders, commented, "The validation from over 300 investors all over the country confirms the business model and demand for our campaign."



The pledges of investors has indeed shown great confidence in the company's groundbreaking platform, which offers a seamless fintech portal where energy financing and investing is done fluidly with more efficiency and accessibility than in the past.



Details are available at the EnergyFunders campaign page, as well as at https://www.energyfunders.com.



About EnergyFunders

EnergyFunders is a premier fintech platform for financing and investing in energy, offering unparalleled speed, access, and efficiency as opposed to traditional transactions available today.