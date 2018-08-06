EnergyFunders Named 3rd Fastest Growing Campaign in U.S. by Crowditz

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --EnergyFunders recently announced that they were named one of the top three fastest-growing capital raising campaigns in the United States by Crowditz.



Crowditz is a web-based news outlet offering the latest information in the areas of equity crowdfunding data, analytics, and insights. Each month, the team at Crowditz releases a listing of the most notable crowdfunding and capital raising campaigns.



Crowditz's August 2018 listings included EnergyFunders, which has already raised more than $415,000 in capital on SeedInvest. Crowditz reports that $363,758 of the capital to date was raised in July 2018 alone, earning it the number three spot as one of the fasting growing campaigns across the country.



According to Casey Minshew, CEO at EnergyFunders, "We're thrilled to pave the way for the future of energy and finance on the SeedInvest platform."



Since EnergyFunders was launched, it has been poised as a pioneer in the energy investing platform. Its innovative financial technology platform gives users a seamless and integrative system for online energy investing. At this time, EnergyFunders has already raised more than $5.5 million for oil and gas projects and has an average investment per project rate of $225,000.



EnergyFunders has won over investors because it offers powerful features such as direct access to top-tier private energy producers and technologies while making investments in environmental leaders and tech companies possible with an emphasis on making energy more sustainable.



The July 2018 funding report from Crowditz can be found at https://www.crowditz.com/2018/08/funding-report-for-july-2018/.



More information about the EnergyFunders campaign is now available at https://www.seedinvest.com/energyfunders/.



About EnergyFunders

EnergyFunders is a premier fintech platform for financing and investing in energy, offering unparalleled speed, access, and efficiency as opposed to traditional transactions available today.