EnergyFunders Raises $350,000+ on SeedInvest

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --EnergyFunders recently announced a campaign on SeedInvest, which aimed to raise capital to further develop and grow their leading-edge fintech platform for online energy investments. Now, the company is announcing that they have raised more than $350,000.



According to Casey Minshew, CEO, "We're thrilled to provide investors access to projects that were traditionally reserved for the wealthy or industry insiders."



EnergyFunders is demonstrating strong growth through its large social media following, a $225,000 average investment per project to date, and more than $5.5 million raised for oil and gas projects.



More information about EnergyFunders and their current investment opportunities can be found at https://www.seedinvest.com/energyfunders/bridge.



About EnergyFunders

EnergyFunders is a premier fintech platform for financing and investing in energy, offering unparalleled speed, access, and efficiency as opposed to traditional transactions available today.